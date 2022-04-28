First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,245,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,767 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $71,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 48,678.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 641,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,755,000 after buying an additional 640,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,314,000 after purchasing an additional 449,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 431.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 127,168 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,514,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,876,000 after purchasing an additional 114,713 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 137.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 94,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

