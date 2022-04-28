Analysts Set NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) PT at $15.80

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $805.95 million, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $258,326.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 50,094 shares of company stock worth $765,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.