StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SUMR stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. Summer Infant has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

