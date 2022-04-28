Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives $31.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.70.

DCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of -0.43. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

