First Trust Advisors LP Has $70.21 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $70,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals stock opened at $309.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.59 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.61.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 28.22 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $345.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.54.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.