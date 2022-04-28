United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

