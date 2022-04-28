United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter.
About United Security Bancshares (Get Rating)
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
