First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,009,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,744 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $72,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.