Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $4.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 49.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

