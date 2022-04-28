Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $4.19.
About Sify Technologies (Get Rating)
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
