Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Down to $7.36

Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $6.99. Absci shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 8,324 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABSI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Absci in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Absci alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,111.25% and a negative return on equity of 52.14%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Absci Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Absci news, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABSI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Absci in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.