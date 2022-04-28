Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $11.49

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.49, but opened at $11.05. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 719 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACH shares. StockNews.com raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 113.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter valued at about $443,000.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

