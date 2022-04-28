Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $11.49

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.49, but opened at $11.05. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 719 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ACH shares. StockNews.com raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.