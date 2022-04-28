First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 308,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $72,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in IDEX by 54.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,883,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in IDEX by 61.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in IDEX by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 222,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,515,000 after buying an additional 55,247 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $192.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $181.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.45.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.15.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

