First Trust Advisors LP Sells 881 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $73,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 124,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after buying an additional 42,894 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.75.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $713.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $691.47 and a 200-day moving average of $669.36. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $519.32 and a one year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by ($0.28). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.