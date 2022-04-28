First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 789,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $73,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 237,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $83.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

