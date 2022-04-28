First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,327 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $73,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3,061.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 795,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,420,000 after purchasing an additional 770,736 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 551,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 444,265 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $21,394,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.51.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

