First Trust Advisors LP Buys 6,823 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $73,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,889,000 after buying an additional 699,057 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,619,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 334.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after buying an additional 148,081 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $474.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.54 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.