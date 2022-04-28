First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Appian were worth $74,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 125.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 750,090 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 148.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 111,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 22.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 57.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39,448 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 1.70. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $149.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,259,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 444,850 shares of company stock valued at $23,982,184. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

