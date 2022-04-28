First Trust Advisors LP Has $74.94 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,264,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,447 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $74,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

DCI opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

