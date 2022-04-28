Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,811,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,589 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $75,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 93.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

HE opened at $42.43 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $770.27 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

