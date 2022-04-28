First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,842,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 860,799 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Radware were worth $76,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Radware in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Radware in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Radware in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Radware in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $42.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Radware had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $76.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

