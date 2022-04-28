Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 735,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,410 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $77,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,763,000 after buying an additional 116,915 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 62,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

