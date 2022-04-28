First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 420,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $76,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 118,885 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 106,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $146.82 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

BR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

