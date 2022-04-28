iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMDY. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,287,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,345,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $906,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $808,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMDY opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $67.19.

