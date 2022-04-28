First Trust Advisors LP Has $77.23 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $77,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.09.

NYSE:GWW opened at $495.71 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.88.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

