Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 243.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $78,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,857,000 after purchasing an additional 986,940 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,220,000 after purchasing an additional 787,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,145,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.25.

BDX stock opened at $252.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.