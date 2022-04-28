First Trust Advisors LP Has $78.02 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 436,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,287 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $78,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 31,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 258,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,220,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,476,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,836,000 after buying an additional 210,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,815,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,420,000 after buying an additional 13,844 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.71.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $161.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.88. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $117.07 and a one year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.77%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

