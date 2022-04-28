Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,151,927 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 439.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Matador Resources worth $52,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 426.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Matador Resources by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,588,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 4.04.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTDR shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

