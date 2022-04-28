Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $78,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.06.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $256.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.49. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.65 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

