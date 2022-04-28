First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,689 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $78,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

Shares of LHX opened at $241.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.61.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

