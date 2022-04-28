First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 378,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,021 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $78,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 7.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,363 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Hubbell by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 720,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after acquiring an additional 89,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Hubbell by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hubbell by 1,077.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,868,000 after acquiring an additional 541,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hubbell by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $196.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.57. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

