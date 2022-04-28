First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 116.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,689 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $80,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $112.81 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $127.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

