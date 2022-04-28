Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $2,324,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $111.96 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $97.53 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.02.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.18%.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

About Lamar Advertising (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.