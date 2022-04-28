Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,035 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,178 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AU shares. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.24.

AU stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulfur. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.