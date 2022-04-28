Profund Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $107.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.92. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.65 and a 12-month high of $187.29.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

Omnicell Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.