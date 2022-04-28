Profund Advisors LLC Sells 411 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after acquiring an additional 67,683 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after acquiring an additional 481,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,466,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,085,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,256,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,081,000 after purchasing an additional 129,245 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $68.23.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

