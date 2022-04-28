Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 99.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,675 ($21.35) to GBX 1,775 ($22.62) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $910.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

