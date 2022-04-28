Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,709,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after purchasing an additional 149,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,887 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,577,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,649,000 after purchasing an additional 297,880 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,308,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 541,075 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 59.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,562 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GFI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

NYSE:GFI opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

About Gold Fields (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.