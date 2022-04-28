Profund Advisors LLC Sells 38,296 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,296 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 98,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,303,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,084,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $24,881,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $41.71 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.