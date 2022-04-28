Profund Advisors LLC Has $829,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.75. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

