Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.92.

JAZZ opened at $162.62 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

