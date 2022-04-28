Profund Advisors LLC Sells 410 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.26.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $262.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.