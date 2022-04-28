Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Sanofi by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 21.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sanofi by 48.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 331,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 107,723 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.02) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($118.28) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($131.18) to €121.00 ($130.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($103.23) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22. The company has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.7968 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.60%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

