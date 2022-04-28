Profund Advisors LLC Sells 751 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

BUD stock opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($75.27) to €75.00 ($80.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

