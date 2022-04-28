Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,345,000 after buying an additional 155,474 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,107,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,348,000 after acquiring an additional 31,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,371,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after acquiring an additional 211,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $42.73 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

