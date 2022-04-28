Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.27.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $341.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.33. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.30 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

