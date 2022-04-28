Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,393,000 after purchasing an additional 271,592 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,846,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 138,005 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock opened at $249.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.67 and a 200 day moving average of $296.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $320.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.26.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.