Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.76.

NYSE:YUM opened at $116.90 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

