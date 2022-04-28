Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 617.1% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($54.17) to GBX 4,500 ($57.35) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($61.18) to GBX 4,700 ($59.90) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($39.51) to GBX 3,200 ($40.79) in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,921.17.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $199.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.70. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $175.46 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.