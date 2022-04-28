Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Centene by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Mizuho increased their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

