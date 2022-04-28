Profund Advisors LLC Has $997,000 Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after buying an additional 998,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,459,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,199,000 after purchasing an additional 127,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,764,000 after purchasing an additional 114,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,714,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,538,000 after purchasing an additional 288,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

DTE Energy stock opened at $134.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.73. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

