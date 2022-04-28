ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 33,633 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,633 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

JCI opened at $60.84 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

